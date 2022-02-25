Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

INTC opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

