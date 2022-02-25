Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,545 ($34.61) price target on the stock.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.80) to GBX 2,885 ($39.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,634.50 ($22.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,107.32. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($30.03), for a total transaction of £55,752 ($75,822.11). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($29.31) per share, for a total transaction of £13,748.90 ($18,698.35).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

