International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 640.38 ($8.71). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 632.50 ($8.60), with a volume of 22,001 shares.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of £267.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 711.06.
In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,953.49).
About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)
International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.
