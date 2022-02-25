International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 640.38 ($8.71). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 632.50 ($8.60), with a volume of 22,001 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £267.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 711.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 15.70 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,953.49).

About International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.