International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

