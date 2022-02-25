International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.50) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 180 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.80).

IAG opened at GBX 147.64 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

