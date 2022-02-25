Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INTZ opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.