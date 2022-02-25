Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $588.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $696.00 to $588.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

INTU stock opened at $497.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $563.04 and its 200 day moving average is $580.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

