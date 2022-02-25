Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 guidance to $7.51-7.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $660.05.

INTU traded up $30.13 on Thursday, reaching $497.13. 2,682,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.91. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

