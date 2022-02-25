Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 guidance to $7.51-7.57 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $660.05.
INTU traded up $30.13 on Thursday, reaching $497.13. 2,682,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.91. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
