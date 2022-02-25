Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

