Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 113,852 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $46.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

