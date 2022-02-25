Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of NetScout Systems worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,655,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

