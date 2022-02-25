Invesco Ltd. Has $25.58 Million Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $25,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELP opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

