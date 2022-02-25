Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

