Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
