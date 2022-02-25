Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2,255.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,424,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,038,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $292.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

