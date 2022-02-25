Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $292.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average of $305.22.

