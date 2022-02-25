Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.63 and last traded at $87.22. Approximately 76,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

