Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 121,865 shares.The stock last traded at $330.68 and had previously closed at $330.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

