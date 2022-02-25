Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Investar stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $207.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. Research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

