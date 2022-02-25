Investors Buy Large Volume of Americold Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 996% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $56,219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

