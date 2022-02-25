Investors Buy Large Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 59,811 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 4,267 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

