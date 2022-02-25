Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE NVTA traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $10.59. 8,482,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,179. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $44.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 1,198.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
