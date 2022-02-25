IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.460 EPS.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.89 and a 200 day moving average of $254.71. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.