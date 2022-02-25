IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.33.

IQV stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

