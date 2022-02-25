IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen Sells 1,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 98,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,403. The stock has a market cap of $586.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.