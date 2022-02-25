iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $126.14 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

