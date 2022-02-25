iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $18.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,207. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

