iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 3.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $111.44. 2,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

