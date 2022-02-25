iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 16,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 45,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.