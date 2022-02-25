iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.99 and last traded at $99.99. 14,865,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 8,275,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.70.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.
