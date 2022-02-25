iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.95. 4,345,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,549,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.
