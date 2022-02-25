iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 744,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,313,340 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.