iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.72. 15,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,421. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.