iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.72. 15,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,421. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

