iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $466.99 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $375.06 and a one year high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.56 and its 200-day moving average is $489.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

