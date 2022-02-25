iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. 18,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.79 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

