Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

