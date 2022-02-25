Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.