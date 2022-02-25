Jacob A. Orville Sells 1,749 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $127,187.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

