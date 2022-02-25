JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

