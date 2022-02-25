Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,935 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.43% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 111,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 79,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period.

Shares of EPOL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

