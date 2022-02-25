Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 160,311 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.74% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $98,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 51.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 93.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 321,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,562,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

