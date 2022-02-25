Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.75% of Vaxcyte worth $103,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.60 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $443,375. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

