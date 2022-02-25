Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.84% of Clarivate worth $117,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLVT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

