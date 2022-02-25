Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.09% of Jabil worth $90,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.