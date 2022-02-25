JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 85,692 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Intel comprises about 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 867,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

