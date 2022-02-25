JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 373.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 960,050 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 915,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,380,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

