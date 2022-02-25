JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,820 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 77,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,632. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.