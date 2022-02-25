JB Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

