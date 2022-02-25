Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

