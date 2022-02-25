Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Workday, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,470.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.