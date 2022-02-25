Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 3,791,117 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $67,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $38,825,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

